LOW KMS ONLY 65,698 !! LOCAL TRADE IN ! 2018 SUBARU FORESTER WITH EYESIGHT PACKAGE 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

2018 Subaru Forester

65,698 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring CVT w-EyeSight Pkg

12216852

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring CVT w-EyeSight Pkg

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,698KM
VIN JF2SJEMC8JH405079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,698 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS ONLY 65,698 !! LOCAL TRADE IN ! 2018 SUBARU FORESTER WITH EYESIGHT PACKAGE 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2018 Subaru Forester