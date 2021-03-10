Menu
2018 Subaru Forester

98,419 KM

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i TOURING | EYESIGHT PKG | PANO ROOF | REAR CAM

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i TOURING | EYESIGHT PKG | PANO ROOF | REAR CAM

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

98,419KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6738656
  • Stock #: P6077B
  • VIN: JF2SJEMC0JH431188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6077B
  • Mileage 98,419 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates - apply through the "get approved" link above! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

