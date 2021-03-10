2018 Subaru Forester

$21,888 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 4 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6738656

6738656 Stock #: P6077B

P6077B VIN: JF2SJEMC0JH431188

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P6077B

Mileage 98,419 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.