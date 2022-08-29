Menu
2018 Tesla Model 3

116,439 KM

Details Description Features

$52,998

+ tax & licensing
Brant Automotive

519-720-0064

Longrange RWD

Location

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

116,439KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9310321
  • Stock #: 4311
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5JF075592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 4311
  • Mileage 116,439 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE! 

100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)

*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Push Button Start
Rearview Camera

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

