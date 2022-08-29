$52,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,998
+ taxes & licensing
Brant Automotive
519-720-0064
2018 Tesla Model 3
2018 Tesla Model 3
Longrange RWD
Location
Brant Automotive
15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4
519-720-0064
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,998
+ taxes & licensing
116,439KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9310321
- Stock #: 4311
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5JF075592
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 4311
- Mileage 116,439 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCING AVAILABLE!
100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)
*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Push Button Start
Rearview Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Brant Automotive
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Brant Automotive
15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4