Menu
Account
Sign In
$599 admin fee extra. We offer low financing rates! We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!   Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where weve been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

2018 Toyota Avalon

41,617 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota Avalon

LIMITED | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | ONLY 41,617KM!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Avalon

LIMITED | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | ONLY 41,617KM!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 10794414
  2. 10794414
  3. 10794414
  4. 10794414
  5. 10794414
  6. 10794414
  7. 10794414
  8. 10794414
  9. 10794414
  10. 10794414
  11. 10794414
  12. 10794414
  13. 10794414
  14. 10794414
  15. 10794414
  16. 10794414
  17. 10794414
  18. 10794414
  19. 10794414
  20. 10794414
  21. 10794414
  22. 10794414
  23. 10794414
Contact Seller

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
41,617KM
Used
VIN 4T1BK1EB5JU277588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9976B
  • Mileage 41,617 KM

Vehicle Description

$599 admin fee extra.

We offer low financing rates!



We offer:

$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews .

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience.

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

 

Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including

Visit CarNationCanada.com


Connect with us:
https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/
https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/
https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan TRENDLINE | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | WE WANT YOUR TRADE for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan TRENDLINE | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | WE WANT YOUR TRADE 108,485 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL APPEARANCE |AWD | ROOF | NAV |SAFE & SMART PKG for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Ford Edge SEL APPEARANCE |AWD | ROOF | NAV |SAFE & SMART PKG 89,824 KM $27,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT | HATCHBACK | TOUCHSCREEN | ALLOYS | 1 OWNER for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Chevrolet Spark LT | HATCHBACK | TOUCHSCREEN | ALLOYS | 1 OWNER 73,938 KM $18,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Avalon