2018 Toyota Highlander

68,519 KM

Details Description Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

XLE

XLE

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

68,519KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10143957
  • Stock #: S874456
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH2JS874456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,519 KM

Vehicle Description

 


KEY FEATURES: 2018 Toyota Highlander, XLE, AWD, 3.5L v6 engine, Black, Auto transmission, Black leather Interior, 8 Passenger, Navigation, Power tailgate, heated seats, Sun Roof, Aluminum wheels, backup camera, Power seats, Power window, Power lock and more.


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

