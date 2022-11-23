Menu
2018 Toyota Tacoma

62,658 KM

Details Features

$42,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

4X4 | V6 |TRD OFF ROAD | NAV | CREW CAB|ONLY 62 KM

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

62,658KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9421822
  • Stock #: P8760
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN6JX138404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8760
  • Mileage 62,658 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

