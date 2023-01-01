Menu
Account
Sign In
$599 admin fee extra. We offer low financing rates! We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!   Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where weve been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

108,485 KM

Details Description Features

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

TRENDLINE | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | WE WANT YOUR TRADE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

TRENDLINE | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | WE WANT YOUR TRADE

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 10794429
  2. 10794429
  3. 10794429
  4. 10794429
  5. 10794429
  6. 10794429
  7. 10794429
  8. 10794429
  9. 10794429
  10. 10794429
  11. 10794429
  12. 10794429
  13. 10794429
  14. 10794429
  15. 10794429
  16. 10794429
  17. 10794429
  18. 10794429
  19. 10794429
  20. 10794429
  21. 10794429
  22. 10794429
  23. 10794429
  24. 10794429
Contact Seller

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
108,485KM
Used
VIN 3VV0B7AX7JM148418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P10206
  • Mileage 108,485 KM

Vehicle Description

$599 admin fee extra.

We offer low financing rates!



We offer:

$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews .

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience.

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

 

Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including

Visit CarNationCanada.com


Connect with us:
https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/
https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/
https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

Used 2023 Ford Edge SEL | AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | 12
2023 Ford Edge SEL | AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | 12" TOUCHSCREEN 11,135 KM $42,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE | 4X4 | REAR CAM | WE WANT YOUR TRADE! for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE | 4X4 | REAR CAM | WE WANT YOUR TRADE! 91,391 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport OUTER BANKS | 4X4 | CO-PILOT 360+ | LEATHER | NAV for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Sport OUTER BANKS | 4X4 | CO-PILOT 360+ | LEATHER | NAV 35,301 KM $37,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan