2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

47,103 KM

Details Description Features

$30,495

+ tax & licensing
$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Brantford Volkswagen

519-751-8989

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

Brantford Volkswagen

131 Lynden Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 8A7

519-751-8989

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

47,103KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6061152
  • Stock #: TI20504A
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX7JM074015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Saffrano Orange/Black-Vienna Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,103 KM

Vehicle Description

A ONE OWNER TRADE IN, CPO FINANCING available starting at 0%. HIGHLINE Model including: 18” Alloy Wheels, Power Driver seat with LEATHER and memory setting, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, Navigation, Driver ASSIST Package ans THIRD ROW SEAT CALL to arrange a TEST DRIVE. At Brantford Volkswagen we feel our buyers understand that a large percentage of a used vehicle’s value is determined by “condition” and “reconditioning”. We search the internet for similarly equipped certified pre-owned vehicles up to 250k away to find real-time current market conditions so we can offer the best “fully reconditioned” CPO deal up front. Our all in price includes: VW CERTIFIED WHICH INCLUDES 112 POINT INSPECTION -Full road hazard tire warranty for 2 yrs/40,000K(ask for details). -Full carproof report. Vehicle evidence folder(incl. all known repairs,history if available). -Safety certificate. Oil change (Prior to delivery). -Coupon for free 7500K Tire rotation and car wash. -10% Off genuine VW accessories. 2 Loaner car coupons(by appointment). -Unlimited washer fluid fill ups. Car wash with every service. -30 Point inspection with every service. -Priority appointment booking. -Local shuttle service. -3 $100 Referral coupons. -Showroom quality vehicle detail prior to pick up. -Plus much more(ask for details). Brantford Volkswagen is a multiple Wolfsburg Excellence Award winner, Gold Pin Elite worldwide top VW retailer, A+ accredited Better Business Bureau company! Plus we are fun, family operated! Brantford Volkswagen is proud to serve our customers from Brantford, Simcoe, Tillsonburg, Waterford, Woodstock, London, Cambridge, Hamilton, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto, Kitchener, Guelph, Sarnia, Windsor and surrounding areas. We welcome trades of all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV's. Taxes and License extra.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brantford Volkswagen

Brantford Volkswagen

131 Lynden Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 8A7

