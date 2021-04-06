Menu
2019 Audi e-tron

8,082 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2019 Audi e-tron

2019 Audi e-tron

55 QUATTRO | ELECTRIC | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV

2019 Audi e-tron

55 QUATTRO | ELECTRIC | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,082KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6880713
  • Stock #: P6619
  • VIN: WA1VAAGE9KB006102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,082 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates - apply through the "get approved" link above! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

