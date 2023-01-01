Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW 3 Series

76,164 KM

Details Features

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2019 BMW 3 Series

2019 BMW 3 Series

330I | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV |OPEN SUNDAYS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW 3 Series

330I | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV |OPEN SUNDAYS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9932327
  2. 9932327
  3. 9932327
  4. 9932327
  5. 9932327
  6. 9932327
  7. 9932327
  8. 9932327
  9. 9932327
  10. 9932327
  11. 9932327
  12. 9932327
  13. 9932327
  14. 9932327
  15. 9932327
  16. 9932327
  17. 9932327
  18. 9932327
  19. 9932327
  20. 9932327
  21. 9932327
Contact Seller

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
76,164KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9932327
  • Stock #: P8776B
  • VIN: WBA5R7C52KFH29550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8776B
  • Mileage 76,164 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 95,691 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota C-HR XLE...
 80,007 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic
2020 Alfa Romeo Stel...
 109,710 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory