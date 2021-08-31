Menu
2019 BMW X3

54,815 KM

Details Description Features

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2019 BMW X3

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | NEW CAR TRADE

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | NEW CAR TRADE

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

54,815KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7987122
  • Stock #: P7536
  • VIN: 5UXTR9C5XKLD96228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7536
  • Mileage 54,815 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

