Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2019 CADILLAC XT5 LUXURY AWD WITH THE BLACK ICE PACKAGE </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices</span></p><p> </p>

2019 Cadillac XT5

Details Description Features

$29,598

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Cadillac XT5

AWD | LUXURY | BLACK ICE PACKAGE |

Watch This Vehicle
12410133

2019 Cadillac XT5

AWD | LUXURY | BLACK ICE PACKAGE |

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1744656624
  2. 1744656624
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,598

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1GYKNDRS9KZ187804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z187804
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2019 CADILLAC XT5 LUXURY AWD WITH THE BLACK ICE PACKAGE 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2020 Ford Escape SE | AWD | 1.5L ONLY 41,100KMS for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Ford Escape SE | AWD | 1.5L ONLY 41,100KMS 44,100 KM $22,598 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport OUTBANKS | CLASS II TRAILER TOW | 1.5 L | for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport OUTBANKS | CLASS II TRAILER TOW | 1.5 L | 66,910 KM $29,598 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford F-150 XLT | 5.0L V8 | XLT BLACK PACK| for sale in Brantford, ON
2025 Ford F-150 XLT | 5.0L V8 | XLT BLACK PACK| 0 $79,534 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,598

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2019 Cadillac XT5