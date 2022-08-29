$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
RS |AWD |LEATHER |PANO ROOF | NAV | 21" BLACK RIMS
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
33,007KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9276898
- Stock #: P8583
- VIN: 3GNKBJRS4KS654807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,007 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2