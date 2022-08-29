2019 Chevrolet Blazer

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 0 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9276898

9276898 Stock #: P8583

P8583 VIN: 3GNKBJRS4KS654807

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,007 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Navigation System Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Safety Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.