2019 Chevrolet Blazer

33,007 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

RS |AWD |LEATHER |PANO ROOF | NAV | 21" BLACK RIMS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,007KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9276898
  • Stock #: P8583
  • VIN: 3GNKBJRS4KS654807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,007 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

