$33,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
LT ExtendedCab 2.5L 4cyl 6"Box BackCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
53,322KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8165725
- Stock #: 8842
- VIN: 1GCHSCEA6K1239517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 53,322 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Power Driver Seat
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8