2019 Chevrolet Colorado

53,322 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

LT ExtendedCab 2.5L 4cyl 6"Box BackCam

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

LT ExtendedCab 2.5L 4cyl 6"Box BackCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,322KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8165725
  • Stock #: 8842
  • VIN: 1GCHSCEA6K1239517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 53,322 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Power Driver Seat
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

