2019 Chevrolet Corvette

21,382 KM

$79,988

+ tax & licensing
$79,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Stingray Conv w/1LT

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Stingray Conv w/1LT

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$79,988

+ taxes & licensing

21,382KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: 119848
  VIN: 1G1YB3D70K5119848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 21,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax 2019 Chevrolet Corvette C7 1LT Convertible 6.2L V8 455hp paired to an 8 speed Automatic Transmission in Corvette Racing Yellow Tintcoat on Black leather interior featuring Carbon Flash painted Z51 style rear spoiler, yellow line mat black wheels, yellow calipers, Chrome badge package, power tilt and telescopic steering column, 8-way power seats, remote engine start, behind screen storage, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, XM radio, dual zone automatic climate control, behind screen storage, reverse camera, removable roof panel, LED tail lights, LED daytime running lights, HID Xenon projector headlights, solar-ray light-tinted glass.

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZrQf3L%2F%2BrHBPN2LUM%2FGv8PlVPeGFEVgy

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAjVfhFVI8g

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
RWD

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

