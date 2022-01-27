2019 Chevrolet Corvette

$79,988 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 3 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8152729

8152729 Stock #: 119848

119848 VIN: 1G1YB3D70K5119848

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 119848

Mileage 21,382 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.