2019 Chevrolet Corvette

$119,988 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 7 4 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8350533

8350533 Stock #: 601754

601754 VIN: 1G1YR2D66K5601754

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 601754

Mileage 22,747 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Parking Sensors Manual RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.