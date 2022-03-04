$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray Coupe 1LT
Location
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
15,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8491642
- VIN: 1G1YA2D72K5116978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 116978
- Mileage 15,214 KM
Vehicle Description
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6eg%2f62n33APIhna9oX087gft3XPj9UpB
Yes we take trade in vehicles.
Check us out on youtube:
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Manual
RWD
