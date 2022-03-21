Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

7,409 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Coupe 1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Coupe 1LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

  1. 8798351
  2. 8798351
  3. 8798351
  4. 8798351
  5. 8798351
  6. 8798351
  7. 8798351
  8. 8798351
  9. 8798351
  10. 8798351
  11. 8798351
  12. 8798351
  13. 8798351
  14. 8798351
  15. 8798351
  16. 8798351
  17. 8798351
  18. 8798351
  19. 8798351
  20. 8798351
  21. 8798351
  22. 8798351
  23. 8798351
  24. 8798351
  25. 8798351
  26. 8798351
  27. 8798351
  28. 8798351
  29. 8798351
  30. 8798351
  31. 8798351
  32. 8798351
  33. 8798351
  34. 8798351
  35. 8798351
  36. 8798351
  37. 8798351
  38. 8798351
  39. 8798351
  40. 8798351
  41. 8798351
  42. 8798351
  43. 8798351
  44. 8798351
  45. 8798351
  46. 8798351
  47. 8798351
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7,409KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8798351
  • Stock #: 111676
  • VIN: 1G1YB2D79K5111676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 111676
  • Mileage 7,409 KM

Vehicle Description



CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=orL1H94fzL%2FbaKWy0cApCPoDxtL1Q2SW

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: click here

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Munro Motors

2016 Chevrolet Corve...
 27,232 KM
$81,988 + tax & lic
1969 Dodge Dart
108,839 KM
$49,988 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Corve...
 5,544 KM
$91,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory