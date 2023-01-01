Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

161,201 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6'7"Box BackUpCam

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6'7"Box BackUpCam

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

161,201KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10400853
  • Stock #: 9125
  • VIN: 2GCVKNEC8K1173532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 161,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
6ft7inch Box size

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

