Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

203,936 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD WT DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6'7"Box BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD WT DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6'7"Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

  1. 1701550813
  2. 1701550713
  3. 1701550713
  4. 1701550713
  5. 1701550713
  6. 1701550713
  7. 1701550860
  8. 1701550861
  9. 1701550860
  10. 1701550860
  11. 1701550860
  12. 1701550860
  13. 1701550860
  14. 1701550860
  15. 1701550861
  16. 1701550861
  17. 1701550861
  18. 1701550861
  19. 1701550861
  20. 1701550861
  21. 1701550860
  22. 1701550805
  23. 1701550806
  24. 1701550805
  25. 1701550805
  26. 1701550805
  27. 1701550805
  28. 1701550805
  29. 1701550806
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
203,936KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GCVKNEC2K1183201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 203,936 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6'7
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6'7"Box BackUpCam 132,358 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD WT RegCab 4x4 6.0L 8ftBox BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD WT RegCab 4x4 6.0L 8ftBox BackUpCam 167,911 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation SLE CrewCab4x4 5.3L 5'7
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation SLE CrewCab4x4 5.3L 5'7"Box HeatedSeats 130,315 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500