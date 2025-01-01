$28,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT DoubleCab Z71 4WD 5.3L8cyl 6'7"Box HeatedSeats
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT DoubleCab Z71 4WD 5.3L8cyl 6'7"Box HeatedSeats
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,815KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GCVKPECXK1118768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 188,815 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Factory remote start
Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
6'7" Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT DoubleCab Z71 4WD 5.3L8cyl 6'7"Box HeatedSeats 188,815 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CustomTrailBoss CrewCab Z71 4WD 5.3L8cyl 5'10"Box 37,649 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
2024 Ford E-Series Cutaway E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176"WB 2500lbs Lift 72,391 KM $51,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500