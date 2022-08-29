$33,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6.5ftBox BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
131,884KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9146008
- Stock #: 8952
- VIN: 2GCVKPEC5K1191272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 131,884 KM
Vehicle Description
Previous USA truck
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Trailer Brake
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8