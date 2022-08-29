Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

131,884 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

LT DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6.5ftBox BackUpCam

LT DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6.5ftBox BackUpCam

Location

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

131,884KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9146008
  • Stock #: 8952
  • VIN: 2GCVKPEC5K1191272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 131,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous USA truck

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Trailer Brake
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

