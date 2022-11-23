Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

69,573 KM

Details Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

REG CAB | TOUCHSCREEN | LONG BOX | OPEN SUNDAYS!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

REG CAB | TOUCHSCREEN | LONG BOX | OPEN SUNDAYS!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9404425
  2. 9404425
  3. 9404425
  4. 9404425
  5. 9404425
  6. 9404425
  7. 9404425
  8. 9404425
  9. 9404425
  10. 9404425
  11. 9404425
  12. 9404425
  13. 9404425
  14. 9404425
  15. 9404425
  16. 9404425
  17. 9404425
Contact Seller

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

69,573KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9404425
  • Stock #: P8757
  • VIN: 3GCNWAEH0KG266111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P8757
  • Mileage 69,573 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2017 Mazda CX-5 GT |...
 45,874 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trax ...
 27,332 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 78,518 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory