2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD WT CrewCab 4x4 6.0L 8cyl 8ftBox BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
164,511KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC1KREG8KF257979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 164,511 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
8ft Box Length
Email Lynden Auto Depot
