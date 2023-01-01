Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Lease return</p>

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

164,511 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT CrewCab 4x4 6.0L 8cyl 8ftBox BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT CrewCab 4x4 6.0L 8cyl 8ftBox BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

  1. 1703035444
  2. 1703035443
  3. 1703035324
  4. 1703035444
  5. 1703035444
  6. 1703035322
  7. 1703035324
  8. 1703035435
  9. 1703035435
  10. 1703035436
  11. 1703035468
  12. 1703035468
  13. 1703035436
  14. 1703035436
  15. 1703035436
  16. 1703035436
  17. 1703035436
  18. 1703035437
  19. 1703035435
  20. 1703035435
  21. 1703035324
  22. 1703035436
  23. 1703035436
  24. 1703035435
  25. 1703035435
  26. 1703035436
  27. 1703035437
  28. 1703035324
  29. 1703035437
  30. 1703035436
  31. 1703035325
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
164,511KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC1KREG8KF257979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 164,511 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
8ft Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD WT CrewCab 4x4 6.0L 8cyl 8ftBox BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD WT CrewCab 4x4 6.0L 8cyl 8ftBox BackUpCam 164,511 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Elevation DoubleCab4x4 5.3L 6'7
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Elevation DoubleCab4x4 5.3L 6'7"BoxHeatedSeats 56,775 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CrewCab 4x4 5.3L 6'7
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CrewCab 4x4 5.3L 6'7"Box BackUpCam 39,046 KM $46,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500