Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Lease return</p>

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

164,530 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT CrewCab 4x4 6.0L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT CrewCab 4x4 6.0L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1719360093
  2. 1719360090
  3. 1719360090
  4. 1719360090
  5. 1719360090
  6. 1719360091
  7. 1719360093
  8. 1719360091
  9. 1719360091
  10. 1719360092
  11. 1719360091
  12. 1719360091
  13. 1719360091
  14. 1719360092
  15. 1719360091
  16. 1719359774
  17. 1719360091
  18. 1719360092
  19. 1719360092
  20. 1719360092
  21. 1719360092
  22. 1719360092
  23. 1719360092
  24. 1719360093
  25. 1719360090
  26. 1719360091
  27. 1719360092
  28. 1719360090
  29. 1719360091
  30. 1719360092
  31. 1719360092
  32. 1719360092
  33. 1719360091
  34. 1719360091
  35. 1719360092
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,530KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC1KREG8KF257979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 164,530 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
8ft Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2022 GMC Savana 2500 CargoVan 135
2022 GMC Savana 2500 CargoVan 135"WB 6.6L8cylGas RWD BackUpCam 19,971 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT CrewCab 4x4 5.7L 8cyl Hemi 6'4
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT CrewCab 4x4 5.7L 8cyl Hemi 6'4" Box BackUpCam 44,588 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla SE 6 SpeedManual 2.0L4cylGas SunRoof HeatedSeats for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla SE 6 SpeedManual 2.0L4cylGas SunRoof HeatedSeats 101,949 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500