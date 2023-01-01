$16,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2019 Chevrolet Spark
2019 Chevrolet Spark
LT | ALLOYS | HATCHBACK | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
80,754KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9607933
- Stock #: P8927
- VIN: KL8CD6SA1KC727037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8927
- Mileage 80,754 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Nation Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2