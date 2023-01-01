Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Spark

80,754 KM

Details Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Spark

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT | ALLOYS | HATCHBACK | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT | ALLOYS | HATCHBACK | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9607933
  2. 9607933
  3. 9607933
  4. 9607933
  5. 9607933
  6. 9607933
  7. 9607933
  8. 9607933
  9. 9607933
  10. 9607933
  11. 9607933
  12. 9607933
  13. 9607933
  14. 9607933
  15. 9607933
  16. 9607933
  17. 9607933
  18. 9607933
  19. 9607933
  20. 9607933
Contact Seller

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
80,754KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9607933
  • Stock #: P8927
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA1KC727037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8927
  • Mileage 80,754 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2020 Honda Insight T...
 42,909 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac XTS LU...
 83,030 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Volt ...
 89,967 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory