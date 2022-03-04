Menu
2019 Dodge Challenger

11,296 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Scat Pack 392 RWD

2019 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 392 RWD

2019 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 392 RWD

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8592527
  • Stock #: 570038
  • VIN: 2C3CDZFJ0KH570038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 570038
  • Mileage 11,296 KM

Vehicle Description

The Widebody package goes even bigger on performance. Aggressive fender flares add 8.8 cm of width, making room for wider wheels and tires for improved performance & handling. This Challenger 392 looks mean just sitting still in it's Destroyer Grey Exterior colour with thick Flat Black Stripe, Dark Window Tint, & Massive Black Rims. The Scat Pack 392 has a 6.4L Hemi Engine that produces 485hp & is paired a 6 Speed Tremec Manual Transmission. Vehicle Highlights include: Lowered Suspension, Front Spoiler/Side Skirts/Diffuser, Widebody Package (Brembo Front 6 Piston Red Calipers, Performance Shift Indicator, Widebody Fender Flares, Widebody Competition Suspension, Adaptive Damping Suspension, 305/35ZR20 Performance Tires, & 20x11 Inch Devil's Aluminum Rims), Power Sunroof, SRT Barracuda Spoiler, Technology (8.4 Inch Display with GPS Navigation, Media Hub, SiriusXM), Harman Kardon Sound Group (18 Speaker Audio System, Amp, Trunk Mounted Sub, & Surround Sound), Plus Package (Leather & Alcantara Combo Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Door Trim Panel with Ambient Lighting, Leather Faced Seating, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column), Driver Convenience Group (Body colour Mirrors, High Intensity Headlights, & Blind Spot/Rear Cross Path Detection), & Black/Ruby Red Leather & Alcantara Interior including Door Panels, Weather Tech Floor Mats Front & Rear, Traction Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Hill Start Assist, Anti-Spin Rear Axle, High Speed Engine Controller, Line Lock, Launch Assist, SRT Configurable Drive Modes, SRT Performance Pages, Rhombi Illuminated Air Catcher Headlamps, Performance Hood, Scat Pack Bee 392 Badging, Black Fuel Door, & Active Exhaust. As well as Power 6 Way Adjustable Seat, Leather Wrapped Performance Steering Wheel that is Heated, Dual Zone Climate Control, Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, & Rear Camera. This Challenger comes with a clean Carfax & only has 11,200kms. It is here & available at Munro Motors so come down & have a look at this one for yourself, we look forward to seeing you real soon.

CarFax:place website link here

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: click here

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

