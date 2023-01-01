Menu
2019 Ford Edge

62,884 KM

Details Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL FWD

2019 Ford Edge

SEL FWD

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

62,884KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10178085
  • Stock #: 3EG1004A
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J9XKBB90930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3EG1004A
  • Mileage 62,884 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

