2019 Ford Edge

91,872 KM

Details Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | POWER LIFTGATE

2019 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | POWER LIFTGATE

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

91,872KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10202904
  Stock #: P9643
  VIN: 2FMPK4J97KBC39488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blue metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9643
  • Mileage 91,872 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

1-888-234-7906
