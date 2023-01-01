$28,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | POWER LIFTGATE
Location
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
91,872KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10202904
- Stock #: P9643
- VIN: 2FMPK4J97KBC39488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour blue metallic
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,872 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2