2019 Ford Edge

104,786 KM

Details Features

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SE | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR CAM | OPEN SUNDAYS

2019 Ford Edge

SE | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR CAM | OPEN SUNDAYS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

104,786KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10550322
  • Stock #: P9973
  • VIN: 2FMPK4G90KBC12107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9973
  • Mileage 104,786 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

