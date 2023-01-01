2019 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 7 8 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10550322

10550322 Stock #: P9973

P9973 VIN: 2FMPK4G90KBC12107

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P9973

Mileage 104,786 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.