Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Edge

61,480 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

61,480KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9402811
  • Stock #: BC52826
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K92KBC52826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,480 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2019 Edge Titanium, AWD, 2.0L, Red, Auto transmission, black leather Interior, heated&Cooled seats, navigation, Panoramic Roof, Canadian touring package, 20inch wheels,  Heated steering wheel, Rear heated seats, Trailer Tow, Remote start, backup camera, sync 3, Power seats, Backup sensors, Power window, Power lock and more.


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brant County Ford

2016 Ford Escape SE
 86,649 KM
$20,599 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Spo...
 43,415 KM
$41,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic LX
 149,787 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory