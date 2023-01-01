Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Edge

25,820 KM

Details Features

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | POWER LIFTGATE |ONLY 25K

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | POWER LIFTGATE |ONLY 25K

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9905822
  2. 9905822
  3. 9905822
  4. 9905822
  5. 9905822
  6. 9905822
  7. 9905822
  8. 9905822
  9. 9905822
  10. 9905822
  11. 9905822
  12. 9905822
  13. 9905822
  14. 9905822
  15. 9905822
  16. 9905822
  17. 9905822
  18. 9905822
  19. 9905822
  20. 9905822
  21. 9905822
  22. 9905822
  23. 9905822
Contact Seller

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
25,820KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9905822
  • Stock #: P9242
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J90KBC53135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9242
  • Mileage 25,820 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2021 Ford Mustang GT...
 16,882 KM
$64,888 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL |...
 25,820 KM
$33,888 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 15,938 KM
$37,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory