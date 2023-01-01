2019 Ford Edge

$33,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 , 8 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9905822

9905822 Stock #: P9242

P9242 VIN: 2FMPK4J90KBC53135

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P9242

Mileage 25,820 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.