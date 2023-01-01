Menu
2019 Ford Escape

81,675 KM

Details Description Features

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL | 4X4 | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER

2019 Ford Escape

SEL | 4X4 | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

81,675KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10636314
  • Stock #: 3BR9295A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD7KUB87290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3BR9295A
  • Mileage 81,675 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

