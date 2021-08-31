2019 Ford Escape

$26,888 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 9 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8061439

8061439 Stock #: 2EG8568A

2EG8568A VIN: 1FMCU9GD5KUB72708

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lightning Blue

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2EG8568A

Mileage 71,984 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

