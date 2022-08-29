Menu
2019 Ford Escape

69,030 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE SPORT APPEARANCE PKG|4X4 |LEATHERETTE |1 OWNER

2019 Ford Escape

SE SPORT APPEARANCE PKG|4X4 |LEATHERETTE |1 OWNER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,030KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9089914
  • Stock #: P8516
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD8KUA37223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8516
  • Mileage 69,030 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Leatherette Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

