2019 Ford Explorer

80,260 KM

$36,888

XLT | 4X4 | V6 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | 7 PASS

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

80,260KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10151970
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D80KGA74183

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,260 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

