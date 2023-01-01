$36,888+ tax & licensing
$36,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT | 4X4 | V6 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | 7 PASS
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$36,888
+ taxes & licensing
80,260KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10151970
- Stock #: W4862A
- VIN: 1FM5K8D80KGA74183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W4862A
- Mileage 80,260 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Seating
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2