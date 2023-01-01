Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

58,286 KM

Details Features

$37,888

+ tax & licensing
$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT | V6 | 4X4 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | 7 PASS

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT | V6 | 4X4 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | 7 PASS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

58,286KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10178088
  Stock #: W4859A
  VIN: 1FM5K8D82KGA74184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W4859A
  • Mileage 58,286 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

