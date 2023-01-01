$35,888+ tax & licensing
$35,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT APPEARANCE|4X4 |NAV|SAFE & SMART |ROOF|LEATHER
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
125,852KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10183398
- Stock #: P9437
- VIN: 1FM5K8DHXKGA13858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2