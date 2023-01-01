Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

125,852 KM

Details Features

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT APPEARANCE|4X4 |NAV|SAFE & SMART |ROOF|LEATHER

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT APPEARANCE|4X4 |NAV|SAFE & SMART |ROOF|LEATHER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

125,852KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10183398
  • Stock #: P9437
  • VIN: 1FM5K8DHXKGA13858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9437
  • Mileage 125,852 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

