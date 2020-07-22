Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

34,496 KM

$37,888

+ tax & licensing
$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

XLT BLACK PKG | 4X4 | NAV | LEATHER | SUNROOF

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT BLACK PKG | 4X4 | NAV | LEATHER | SUNROOF

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

34,496KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5606712
  • Stock #: OEX5383A-1
  • VIN: 1FM5K8DH4KGA17579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OEX5383A-1
  • Mileage 34,496 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down Car Loan Approvals We Pay Aggressively For Trades Open Sunday 11-4PM Trust your dealer- Northway Ford Lincoln voted best Ontario dealer by DealerRater for positive reviews Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! Easy Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! A Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located in Brantford Ontario. Call and book an appointment bring in PROMO CODE NWF-1980-01 FOR ADDITIONAL INCENTIVES!!!!!! Call and book an appointment bring in PROMO CODE NWF-1980-01 FOR ADDITIONAL INCENTIVES!!!!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Anti-Theft
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

