Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Explorer

79,210 KM

Details Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

LIMITED | 4X4 | V6 | ROOF | NAV | SAFE & SMART PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Explorer

LIMITED | 4X4 | V6 | ROOF | NAV | SAFE & SMART PKG

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9640216
  2. 9640216
  3. 9640216
  4. 9640216
  5. 9640216
  6. 9640216
  7. 9640216
  8. 9640216
  9. 9640216
  10. 9640216
  11. 9640216
  12. 9640216
  13. 9640216
  14. 9640216
  15. 9640216
  16. 9640216
  17. 9640216
  18. 9640216
  19. 9640216
  20. 9640216
  21. 9640216
  22. 9640216
  23. 9640216
  24. 9640216
  25. 9640216
Contact Seller

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
79,210KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9640216
  • Stock #: P8026B
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F8XKGA65536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8026B
  • Mileage 79,210 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 52,954 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic
2011 Buick LaCrosse ...
 155,927 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue SL...
 139,848 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory