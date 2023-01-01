Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

13,551 KM

Details Description Features

$40,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

Brant Automotive

519-720-0064

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD

Location

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

519-720-0064

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
13,551KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10124556
  • Stock #: 4360
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E40KFC71842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,551 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE! 

100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)

*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brant Automotive

2019 Ford F-150 Lari...
 13,551 KM
$40,998 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 85,236 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2007 Mazda Miata MX-...
 105,280 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant Automotive

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

Call Dealer

519-720-XXXX

(click to show)

519-720-0064

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9981
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory