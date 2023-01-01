Menu
2019 Ford F-150

0 KM

$53,999

+ tax & licensing
$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Limited

2019 Ford F-150

Limited

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 10205835
  Stock #: FC51099
  VIN: 1FTEW1EG4KFC51099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2019 F150, 4 x 4, Limited, 3.5L High Output V6 engine, Agate Black, twin panel moonroof, Camelback Leather interior, adaptive cruise control, Adaptive high beams, Power running boards, 22 inch wheels, power locking tailgate, Power sliding rear window, 8in Productivity screen, SYNC3, B&O audio system, heated and cooled front seats, massaging seats, heated rear seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated steering wheel, power pedals, 360 degree camera, blind spot, co-pilot 360, fordpass, pre-collision assist with breaking, reverse brake assist, trailer tow package, wireless charging pad, Advanced security, Navigation, remote start, Auto high beams, Dynamic hitch assist, Lane keep system, pre-collision braking, pre-collision assist, rear backup camera, keyless entry, reverse brake assist, power windows , power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Seatbelt Air Bag

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

