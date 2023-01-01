$53,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Limited
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2019 F150, 4 x 4, Limited, 3.5L High Output V6 engine, Agate Black, twin panel moonroof, Camelback Leather interior, adaptive cruise control, Adaptive high beams, Power running boards, 22 inch wheels, power locking tailgate, Power sliding rear window, 8in Productivity screen, SYNC3, B&O audio system, heated and cooled front seats, massaging seats, heated rear seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated steering wheel, power pedals, 360 degree camera, blind spot, co-pilot 360, fordpass, pre-collision assist with breaking, reverse brake assist, trailer tow package, wireless charging pad, Advanced security, Navigation, remote start, Auto high beams, Dynamic hitch assist, Lane keep system, pre-collision braking, pre-collision assist, rear backup camera, keyless entry, reverse brake assist, power windows , power locks and more.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance
