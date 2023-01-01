Menu
KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2019 F150, 4 x 4, Platinum, 5.0 L V8 engine, Ruby Red,twin panel moonroof, FX4 package, Platinum black leather interior, Power running boards, Power sliding rear window, SYNC3, B&O audio system, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated steering wheel, power pedals, blind spot, trailer tow package, power windows and power locks loaded

built-in navigation, remote start, power sliding rear window, Auto high beams, Dynamic hitch assist, Ford pass, Lane keep system, pre-collision braking, pre-collision assist, rear backup camera, keyless entry, reverse brake assist, heavy-duty shocks power windows , power locks and more.

Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

2019 Ford F-150

44,688 KM

$56,999

+ tax & licensing
PLATINUM 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1699910170
  2. 1699910175
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

44,688KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1E55KFD22647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,688 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2019 F150, 4 x 4, Platinum, 5.0 L V8 engine, Ruby Red,twin panel moonroof, FX4 package, Platinum black leather interior, Power running boards, Power sliding rear window, SYNC3, B&O audio system, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated steering wheel, power pedals, blind spot, trailer tow package, power windows and power locks loaded

built-in navigation, remote start, power sliding rear window, Auto high beams, Dynamic hitch assist, Ford pass, Lane keep system, pre-collision braking, pre-collision assist, rear backup camera, keyless entry, reverse brake assist, heavy-duty shocks power windows , power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


                                    


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

