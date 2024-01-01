Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2019 Ford F 150 XL CREW CAB 4x4 , 3.5 v6 . Tri fold hard box cover. 5.5 ft tool drawer. Ver nice condition. Very well cared for. Ex police truck. Sold as is plus HST</div>

2019 Ford F-150

200,000 KM

Details Description

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-150

4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

4x4

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

  1. 1726616059
  2. 1726616059
  3. 1726616059
  4. 1726616059
  5. 1726616059
  6. 1726616059
  7. 1726616059
  8. 1726616059
  9. 1726616059
  10. 1726616059
  11. 1726616059
  12. 1726616059
  13. 1726616059
  14. 1726616059
  15. 1726616059
Contact Seller

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
200,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford F 150 XL CREW CAB 4x4 , 3.5 v6 . Tri fold hard box cover. 5.5 ft tool drawer. Ver nice condition. Very well cared for. Ex police truck. Sold as is plus HST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises

Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 275,000 KM $13,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Transit 250 XLT for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Ford Transit 250 XLT 185,000 KM $15,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 RAM 1500 SLT 165,000 KM $18,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email J.Domotor Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-755-XXXX

(click to show)

519-755-0400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150