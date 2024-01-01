$21,599+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,354 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Ford F-150, proudly available at Brant County Ford is a one owner truck with a clean carfax . This Gray F-150 boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and a rugged 4-wheel drive system, making it perfect for both work and play. With its spacious cabin and versatile pickup bed, this truck offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
This F-150 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, and power accessories for comfort and convenience. Safety is paramount with features like driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a security system. This F-150 is ready to take on any adventure, with a comfortable ride and the capability to tow and haul with ease.
While this F-150 has seen its fair share of miles (207,354km), it's been well-maintained and is ready for its next owner. Here are five highlights you'll love:
- Powerful 6-cylinder Engine: Get the job done and conquer any terrain.
- Rugged 4-Wheel Drive: Go off-road with confidence and tackle any weather.
- Spacious Cab: Enjoy comfortable seating for up to five passengers.
- Versatile Pickup Bed: Haul your gear, tools, or toys with ease.
- Packed with Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing you and your passengers are protected.
Stop by Brant County Ford today to see this 2019 Ford F-150 in person and experience its power and versatility for yourself.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
Brant County Ford
