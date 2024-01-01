Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This 2019 Ford F-150, proudly available at Brant County Ford is a one owner truck with a clean carfax . This Gray F-150 boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and a rugged 4-wheel drive system, making it perfect for both work and play. With its spacious cabin and versatile pickup bed, this truck offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</p><p>This F-150 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, and power accessories for comfort and convenience. Safety is paramount with features like driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a security system. This F-150 is ready to take on any adventure, with a comfortable ride and the capability to tow and haul with ease.</p><p>While this F-150 has seen its fair share of miles (207,354km), its been well-maintained and is ready for its next owner. Here are five highlights youll love:</p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 6-cylinder Engine:</strong> Get the job done and conquer any terrain.</li><li><strong>Rugged 4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Go off-road with confidence and tackle any weather.</li><li><strong>Spacious Cab:</strong> Enjoy comfortable seating for up to five passengers.</li><li><strong>Versatile Pickup Bed:</strong> Haul your gear, tools, or toys with ease.</li><li><strong>Packed with Safety Features:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing you and your passengers are protected.</li></ul><p>Stop by Brant County Ford today to see this 2019 Ford F-150 in person and experience its power and versatility for yourself.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>Price includes safety.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p>

2019 Ford F-150

207,354 KM

Details Description Features

$21,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1730214880
  2. 1730214880
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,599

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
207,354KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB8KFA89935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,354 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Ford F-150, proudly available at Brant County Ford is a one owner truck with a clean carfax . This Gray F-150 boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and a rugged 4-wheel drive system, making it perfect for both work and play. With its spacious cabin and versatile pickup bed, this truck offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.

This F-150 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, and power accessories for comfort and convenience. Safety is paramount with features like driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a security system. This F-150 is ready to take on any adventure, with a comfortable ride and the capability to tow and haul with ease.

While this F-150 has seen its fair share of miles (207,354km), it's been well-maintained and is ready for its next owner. Here are five highlights you'll love:

  • Powerful 6-cylinder Engine: Get the job done and conquer any terrain.
  • Rugged 4-Wheel Drive: Go off-road with confidence and tackle any weather.
  • Spacious Cab: Enjoy comfortable seating for up to five passengers.
  • Versatile Pickup Bed: Haul your gear, tools, or toys with ease.
  • Packed with Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing you and your passengers are protected.

Stop by Brant County Ford today to see this 2019 Ford F-150 in person and experience its power and versatility for yourself.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2021 GMC Canyon EVELATION for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 GMC Canyon EVELATION 63,370 KM $33,599 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic SI for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Honda Civic SI 42,989 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD for sale in Brantford, ON
2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD 0 $52,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,599

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150