$34,598+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT | 302 | XLT SPORT PACKAGE | MAX TRAILER TOW |
2019 Ford F-150
XLT | 302 | XLT SPORT PACKAGE | MAX TRAILER TOW |
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
$34,598
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,895 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2019 Ford F-150 XLT from Brant County Ford! This black beauty boasts a 6-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive, making it perfect for tackling tough terrain and towing heavy loads. With the XLT Sport Package, you'll enjoy a more aggressive and stylish look, while the Max Trailer Tow Package ensures you can haul everything you need.
This F-150 comes loaded with features to make your driving experience comfortable and convenient, including air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and a security system. With 88,895 km on the odometer, this truck is ready for its next adventure with you at the wheel.
Here are five of the most exciting features:
- XLT Sport Package: This package adds a sporty and aggressive touch to the F-150's exterior, making it stand out from the crowd.
- Max Trailer Tow Package: With this package, you can tow anything you need, whether it's a boat, a camper, or a trailer full of gear.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with ease thanks to this truck's powerful 4-wheel drive system.
- 6-Cylinder Engine: This engine provides ample power and torque for towing and hauling, while still delivering good fuel economy.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless shifting with the automatic transmission.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brant County Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brant County Ford
Brant County Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers519-756-6191
+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207