Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
88,895KM
VIN 1FTEW1E40KFB73006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and capable truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2019 Ford F-150 XLT from Brant County Ford! This black beauty boasts a 6-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive, making it perfect for tackling tough terrain and towing heavy loads. With the XLT Sport Package, you'll enjoy a more aggressive and stylish look, while the Max Trailer Tow Package ensures you can haul everything you need.

This F-150 comes loaded with features to make your driving experience comfortable and convenient, including air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and a security system. With 88,895 km on the odometer, this truck is ready for its next adventure with you at the wheel.

Here are five of the most exciting features:

  1. XLT Sport Package: This package adds a sporty and aggressive touch to the F-150's exterior, making it stand out from the crowd.
  2. Max Trailer Tow Package: With this package, you can tow anything you need, whether it's a boat, a camper, or a trailer full of gear.
  3. 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with ease thanks to this truck's powerful 4-wheel drive system.
  4. 6-Cylinder Engine: This engine provides ample power and torque for towing and hauling, while still delivering good fuel economy.
  5. Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless shifting with the automatic transmission.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

