<p>Panoramic roof   Heated steering wheel</p>

2019 Ford F-150

95,871 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

LariatSuperCrew4WD2.7L LeatherHeatedCoolNav5'5"Box

12059464

2019 Ford F-150

LariatSuperCrew4WD2.7L LeatherHeatedCoolNav5'5"Box

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,871KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP4KFB29987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic roof   Heated steering wheel

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
REAR HEATED SEATS
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

BACK UP SENSORS
Turbocharged
Adjustable Peddles
Conventional Spare Tire
Factory trailer brake control
Rear Window Slide
Factory Remote Engine Start
5'5" Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

