$39,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford F-150
LariatSuperCrew4WD2.7L LeatherHeatedCoolNav5'5"Box
2019 Ford F-150
LariatSuperCrew4WD2.7L LeatherHeatedCoolNav5'5"Box
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,871KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EP4KFB29987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,871 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Panoramic roof Heated steering wheel
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
REAR HEATED SEATS
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
Turbocharged
Adjustable Peddles
Conventional Spare Tire
Factory trailer brake control
Rear Window Slide
Factory Remote Engine Start
5'5" Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2012 Nissan Maxima SV 4dr Sdn CVT 3.5L6cyl LeatherRoofHeatedSeats 116,400 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CrewCab 4x4 5.3L8cyl 6'7"Box BackUpCam 131,794 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2021 RAM ProMaster 3500 HighRoof Ext159'WB CargoVan 3.6L Nav3Seater 21,000 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2019 Ford F-150