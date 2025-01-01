$33,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD XTR SuperCrew 5.0L RoofNavLeather 5.5' Box
2019 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD XTR SuperCrew 5.0L RoofNavLeather 5.5' Box
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,958KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E52KFB52845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 152,958 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Factory trailer brake control
Back Up Trailer Assist
Factory Remote Engine Start
5'5" Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 LowRoof 148"WB 3.5L6cyl RWD BackUpCam 137,742 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 RWD 6.6L8cylGas 12 Passenger BackUpCam 28,400 KM $62,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4Door 3.6L6cyl 7 Passenger 194,092 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2019 Ford F-150