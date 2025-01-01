Menu
<p>Lease return</p>

2019 Ford F-150

150,302 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XL RegCab 2WD 3.3L6cylGas 8' Box BackUpCam

12570116

2019 Ford F-150

XL RegCab 2WD 3.3L6cylGas 8' Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,302KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTMF1CB7KKD77998

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 150,302 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
17" aluminum wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Factory trailer brake control
8ft Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
$23,995

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2019 Ford F-150