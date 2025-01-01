$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XL RegCab 2WD 3.3L6cylGas 8' Box BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,302KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTMF1CB7KKD77998
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 150,302 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
17" aluminum wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Factory trailer brake control
8ft Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lynden Auto Depot
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
