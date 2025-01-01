$23,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford F-150
XL RegCab 2WD 3.3L6cyl 8' Box
2019 Ford F-150
XL RegCab 2WD 3.3L6cyl 8' Box
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,749KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTMF1CBXKKD77994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 136,749 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2019 Ford F-150 XL RegCab 2WD 3.3L6cyl 8' Box 136,749 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 RegCab 2WD 4.3L6cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam 146,571 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2025 Chevrolet Express 2500 LT RWD 6.6L8cylGas 12 Passenger 135"WB 6,365 KM $69,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
Lot2
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2019 Ford F-150